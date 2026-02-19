327,902 Shares in Guess?, Inc. $GES Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.63% of Guess? as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $11,727,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $8,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $6,079,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $5,772,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GES opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 2.56%.Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc is a global fashion brand known for its lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The company designs, markets and distributes a portfolio of apparel products under various brands, including its flagship Guess line and the premium Marciano label. Through its vertically integrated business model, Guess? oversees product development, manufacturing arrangements, marketing and distribution across wholesale and retail channels.

Guess?’s product offerings span denim, ready-to-wear, handbags, watches, jewelry and footwear for men, women and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.