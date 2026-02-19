Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Certus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IYW opened at $192.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

