Syon Capital LLC Purchases 7,744 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 108.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 17.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Masco stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

