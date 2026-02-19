25,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,973,000. Netflix comprises approximately 2.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 20.3% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.7% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,669.49. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citic Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.