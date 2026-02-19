Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,953 shares during the quarter. Avnet comprises 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 8.78% of Avnet worth $373,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Avnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Avnet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.