Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 275,689 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275,689 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.6%

HDFC Bank stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.