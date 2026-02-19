Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,839 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.