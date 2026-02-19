Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,839 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk boosted safe‑haven demand for gold, helping prices recover amid concerns about a potential U.S.–Iran conflict. Gold Edges Higher Amid Growing Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/price‑action reports say key support levels and the 50‑day average are holding, suggesting a path for a rebound if supports remain intact — a bullish technical backdrop for GLDM. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Key Support Holds Amid Short-Term Weakness
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold spiked following U.S. housing‑starts data, drawing buyers and momentum traders back into the market — a direct positive for GLDM flows. Spot gold spikes to $4,969/oz after U.S. housing starts rise 3.9% in November, 6.2% in December
- Positive Sentiment: Mixed U.S. macro prints (durable goods weakness) and FOMC‑minutes positioning keep rate‑cut expectations on traders’ radar, underpinning bullion and supporting gold ETF demand. Gold near session highs after U.S. durable goods post -1.4% loss in December
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical writeups highlight a bullish structure ahead of FOMC minutes and argue buyers are stepping in on dips — another supportive note for GLDM. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Bullish Structure Builds Ahead of FOMC Minutes
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results from major miners (Newmont, NEM) are coming, which can influence miner stocks and sector flows but have an indirect effect on GLDM, which tracks bullion. Gold Mining Stock Rallying Into This Week’s Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Some headlines note falls tied to position adjustments and U.S.–Iran talks (signs of a potential diplomatic thaw), which reduce immediate safe‑haven demand and can pressure gold/GLDM. Gold Falls on Possible Position Adjustments Before U.S.-Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage pointing to U.S.–Iran talks and commentary that the talks could reduce geopolitical premium briefly pushed prices lower in earlier sessions. Gold and Silver Prices Fall as U.S.-Iran Talks Begin. Trump Says Tehran Wants a Deal.
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional caution: at least one large bank argued against the durability of the rally, introducing analyst skepticism that can sap momentum. JP Morgan says there’s a case against the gold rally continuing – and it’s wrong
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
