Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 431,382 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MongoDB worth $2,788,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,554,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,045,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,009,000 after purchasing an additional 471,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.97.

MDB stock opened at $363.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -417.32 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

