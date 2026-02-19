Matthews International Corporation $MATW Holdings Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.46% of Matthews International worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Matthews International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 53,975.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Matthews International Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $826.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $284.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.50 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 143.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company operates through two primary business segments—Brand Solutions and Memorialization—offering a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of industrial manufacturers, brand marketers and the funeral industry worldwide.

In its Brand Solutions segment, Matthews International provides engraving and digital printing systems, automated finishing equipment, thermal management products and electronics assembly solutions.

