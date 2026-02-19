Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$222.89 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$211.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$284.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$233.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm’s Canadian segment.

