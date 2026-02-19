Aberdeen Group plc Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,965 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander Chile by 577.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banco Santander Chile has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $740.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

