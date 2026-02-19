Bevan Tarratt Purchases 1,120,000 Shares of SQX Resources (ASX:SQX) Stock

SQX Resources Limited (ASX:SQX – Get Free Report) insider Bevan Tarratt acquired 1,120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$201,600.00.

SQX Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company explore for copper and gold deposits. It holds interest in Ollenburgs project and Scrub Paddock project located in southeast Queensland. SQX Resources Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

