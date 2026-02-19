Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,149 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2%

TSLA stock opened at $411.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.