Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,149 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla won an FCC waiver to use UWB-based wireless charging for its Cybercab, clearing a regulatory hurdle for a differentiated charging feature that supports the robotaxi/Cybercab rollout and could strengthen the Cybercab ecosystem. Elon Musk’s Tesla Wins FCC Waiver To Enable Wireless Charging For Cybercab
- Positive Sentiment: First production Cybercab vehicles are rolling off the Texas line and Musk has confirmed a consumer Cybercab price target (sub-$30k by 2027), reinforcing the company’s roadmap from robotaxi proof-of-concept toward a mass-market product and a new revenue stream. Tesla says the first Cybercab just rolled off the production line at Gigafactory Texas
- Positive Sentiment: California DMV will not suspend Tesla’s sales after the company removed “Autopilot” from marketing — this removes an acute regulatory risk that could have temporarily halted sales in a major U.S. state. Tesla avoids suspension by California regulator after corrective marketing
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its Grok AI chatbot rollout across the UK and Europe (software/service potential), but the product faces regulatory scrutiny in Europe — an execution/reputation story that could boost monetization if cleared but also draw regulatory costs. Tesla adding Grok AI chatbot to its cars in the UK, Europe amid regulatory probes
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning and fund moves are mixed: Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating while some hedge funds boosted stakes (and others trimmed), leaving near-term sentiment fragmented. Analysts remain split on valuation vs. the robotics/AI pivot. Barclays gives a neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Safety and robotaxi incidents: reports of multiple crashes in Tesla’s Austin robotaxi program and public criticism (including calls for hardware changes) are raising doubts about the vision-only FSD approach and could slow regulatory approvals and fleet expansion. Tesla Reveals First Production Cybercab — Elon Musk Confirms $30,000 Price
- Negative Sentiment: Sales and delivery weakness: continuing month-over-month delivery declines, warnings from market commentators and technical/price-target downside scenarios have kept pressure on valuation (high P/E, lofty expectations for AI/robotics must justify the premium). Tesla’s Sales Say Sell, But The Chart Says Buy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Up 0.2%
TSLA stock opened at $411.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.86.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.