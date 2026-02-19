Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.03 and last traded at $155.7910, with a volume of 260561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Bonfire Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

