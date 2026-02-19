Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 54517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHI was launched on Jul 27, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

