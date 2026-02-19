Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.9620, with a volume of 190790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 372,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,399,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,804,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 893.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 281,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

