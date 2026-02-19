JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $127.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million.

JBGS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 137,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.15. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

