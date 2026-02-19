Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Here are the key takeaways from Clearwater Paper’s conference call:

Company faces a meaningful supply/demand imbalance after a competitor added >500,000 tons in 2025, RISI-reported pricing volatility that the company disputes, and an expected ~ $70 million pricing headwind in 2026 versus 2025 as industry operating rates fell to the low‑80% range.

in 2026 versus 2025 as industry operating rates fell to the low‑80% range. Clearwater delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $107 million in 2025, achieved >$50 million of fixed cost reductions, cut SG&A to 6.5% of sales, and completed the Augusta integration and maintenance outages ahead of schedule.

in 2025, achieved >$50 million of fixed cost reductions, cut SG&A to 6.5% of sales, and completed the Augusta integration and maintenance outages ahead of schedule. Q1 outlook targets approximately break‑even adjusted EBITDA (including $15M–$20M incremental weather-related costs), and 2026 guidance assumes $1.4–$1.5B revenue, $65M–$75M capex and a $70M pricing headwind while excluding the impact of recent company price increases or potential RISI recovery.

Management is pursuing strategic diversification — launching the Viora lightweight board in Q2 and evaluating a $60 million CUK conversion at Cypress Bend (targeting 100k–150k tons) — while maintaining >$400M liquidity and options for capital allocation.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 109,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,928. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat expectations — revenue roughly $386.4M vs. analyst estimates and the company beat consensus on the quarter’s EPS; gross profit improved year-over-year, driven by higher volumes. Business Wire: Q4 & Year-End 2025 Results

Q4 results slightly beat expectations — revenue roughly $386.4M vs. analyst estimates and the company beat consensus on the quarter’s EPS; gross profit improved year-over-year, driven by higher volumes. Positive Sentiment: Sales and volumes expanded — full-year net sales rose ~12% and volumes were up about 14%, helped by operating the Augusta facility for the full year, supporting near-term top-line resilience. Business Wire: Full-Year Highlights

Sales and volumes expanded — full-year net sales rose ~12% and volumes were up about 14%, helped by operating the Augusta facility for the full year, supporting near-term top-line resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Management engagement — CEO Arsen Kitch is scheduled to appear at the Bank of America Global Agricultural & Materials Conference later this month, offering another venue for incremental guidance color and Q&A with investors. Business Wire: Conference Participation

Management engagement — CEO Arsen Kitch is scheduled to appear at the Bank of America Global Agricultural & Materials Conference later this month, offering another venue for incremental guidance color and Q&A with investors. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged a material pricing headwind — Clearwater Paper signaled about a $70M pricing headwind for 2026 as industry supply pressures persist, which is a clear near-term margin risk. Seeking Alpha: $70M Pricing Headwind

Management flagged a material pricing headwind — Clearwater Paper signaled about a $70M pricing headwind for 2026 as industry supply pressures persist, which is a clear near-term margin risk. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance and outlook were tempered — the company set revenue guidance around $1.4–$1.5B (vs. consensus nearer $1.5B) and signaled softer profit drivers for the year, which increases execution risk if pricing and demand don’t improve. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Earnings Highlights & Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance and outlook were tempered — the company set revenue guidance around $1.4–$1.5B (vs. consensus nearer $1.5B) and signaled softer profit drivers for the year, which increases execution risk if pricing and demand don’t improve. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow and profitability weakness on the full year — GAAP net loss for the year and sharp declines in operating cash and cash balances (per filings/coverage) raise balance‑sheet and liquidity questions that investors will watch. Quiver Quant: Q4 Financial Snapshot

Here are the key news stories impacting Clearwater Paper this week:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, VP Steve M. Bowden sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $161,246.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 68,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,880.24. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

