Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

Carvana Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $335.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $486.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total value of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $57,478,014.82. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. The trade was a 30.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Carvana by 158.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Carvana by 11.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,476,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Carvana by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

