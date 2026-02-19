Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.65 and last traded at $106.9380, with a volume of 40591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Weatherford International from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $10,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $164,465.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.