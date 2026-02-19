Insider Buying: Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,250.00.

Hancock & Gore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hancock & Gore alerts:

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel. The company was formerly known as HGL Limited and changed its name to Hancock & Gore Ltd in February 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.