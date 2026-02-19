Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.16.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.71. 1,407,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

