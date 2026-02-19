Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,356 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,600 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 146,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,305,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,340,000 after purchasing an additional 818,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,939,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,505,303,000 after buying an additional 2,051,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,359,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,414,000 after buying an additional 2,546,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,119,000 after buying an additional 1,347,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 3.1%

CNQ traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 2,680,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.