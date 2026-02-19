NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318,988 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $3,033,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $237.33 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.32. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.