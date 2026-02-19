Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $5,090,883.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,118,905.79. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,984,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,338,286.80. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.84, a PEG ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

