Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 113.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

