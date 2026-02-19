Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.69 Billion Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Carnival worth $3,693,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.49. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Carnival from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

