PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 909,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 194.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,987,000 after buying an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,064,000 after buying an additional 181,575 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 138,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,108,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $339.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $345.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.67 and a 200 day moving average of $301.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

