Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 659484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

ALMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alumis from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 5,702,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,509,296. This trade represents a 46.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 2,445,520 shares of company stock valued at $36,184,487 in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Alumis by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alumis by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alumis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alumis in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

