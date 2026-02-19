Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.27. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $9.9750, with a volume of 368,504 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 844.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

