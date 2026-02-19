Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.26, but opened at $148.99. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $148.99, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Up 7.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.01.

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee’s software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

