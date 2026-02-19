Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.53, Zacks reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 55.76%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 14.10.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.