Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,487 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 5,531 put options.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Carrier Global by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 3,101,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

