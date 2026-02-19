Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.800-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Global Payments from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.80.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 732,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,361. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Global Payments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance above the Street and slightly beat Q4 EPS, driving optimism about earnings trajectory and margin improvement. Article Title

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance above the Street and slightly beat Q4 EPS, driving optimism about earnings trajectory and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a $2.5 billion share-buyback program (with $550M in accelerated repurchases) and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which improve shareholder returns and supported the recent rally. Article Title

The board approved a $2.5 billion share-buyback program (with $550M in accelerated repurchases) and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which improve shareholder returns and supported the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst responses are mixed: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $90 (market‑perform), while some firms like UBS remain cautious with Hold ratings — signaling limited near‑term upside from broker sentiment alone. Article Title Article Title

Analyst responses are mixed: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $90 (market‑perform), while some firms like UBS remain cautious with Hold ratings — signaling limited near‑term upside from broker sentiment alone. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was muted (roughly +1.4% y/y and roughly in line with estimates) and the company noted elevated costs; some coverage frames the quarter as “meet” rather than a clean beat, leaving valuation and margin execution in focus. Article Title

Revenue growth was muted (roughly +1.4% y/y and roughly in line with estimates) and the company noted elevated costs; some coverage frames the quarter as “meet” rather than a clean beat, leaving valuation and margin execution in focus. Negative Sentiment: After the outsized two-day rally (double-digit gains), the stock is experiencing a pullback likely driven by profit‑taking and short‑term rotation; investors should watch execution on Worldpay integration and whether buybacks materially offset dilution/earnings volatility. No link

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.