Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.800-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.
Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Global Payments from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.80.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.
In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance above the Street and slightly beat Q4 EPS, driving optimism about earnings trajectory and margin improvement. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: The board approved a $2.5 billion share-buyback program (with $550M in accelerated repurchases) and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which improve shareholder returns and supported the recent rally. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst responses are mixed: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $90 (market‑perform), while some firms like UBS remain cautious with Hold ratings — signaling limited near‑term upside from broker sentiment alone. Article Title Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was muted (roughly +1.4% y/y and roughly in line with estimates) and the company noted elevated costs; some coverage frames the quarter as “meet” rather than a clean beat, leaving valuation and margin execution in focus. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: After the outsized two-day rally (double-digit gains), the stock is experiencing a pullback likely driven by profit‑taking and short‑term rotation; investors should watch execution on Worldpay integration and whether buybacks materially offset dilution/earnings volatility. No link
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.
Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.
