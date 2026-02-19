Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.95, but opened at $142.23. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $142.40, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a diversified Canadian retail company founded in Toronto in 1922 by John William Billes and Alfred Jackson Billes. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company operates a network of retail stores, digital channels and petroleum outlets across Canada. Through its integrated business model, Canadian Tire serves both urban and rural markets with a broad selection of products and services.

The company’s retail segment comprises its flagship Canadian Tire stores and branded gas bars, offering automotive parts and maintenance services, hardware and home improvement supplies, sports and leisure equipment, and seasonal merchandise.

