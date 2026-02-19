Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 41.82% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

