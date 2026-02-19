Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of MCW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,693. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.
Mister Car Wash News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Mister Car Wash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Leonard Green & Partners agreed to take Mister Car Wash private at $7.00 per share, implying a ~$3.1B enterprise value — this creates a clear near-term floor for the stock and drove buying interest. Mister Car Wash to Be Taken Private by Leonard Green & Partners for $7.00 Per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Q4/FY2025 results: revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew (net revenues +4% Q4; full-year revenue topped $1B for the first time), EPS beat estimates, Unlimited Wash Club membership increased ~7% — signals steady operating performance and subscription momentum. Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating with a $7.00 price target, effectively aligning street expectations with the buyout price and limiting upside from new coverage. Wells Fargo reaffirms rating on MCW
- Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage highlighted the transaction and related NYSE/market reporting; broader media attention can increase trading volume but doesn’t change the deal terms. Mister Car Wash Jumps on NYSE Composite Merger News
- Negative Sentiment: William Blair downgraded MCW, adding analyst skepticism about public-shareholder value and potential transaction-related risks — a headwind for any incremental upside. William Blair downgrades Mister Car Wash (MCW)
- Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether the buyout provides fair value and whether fiduciary duties were observed; potential litigation or shareholder objections could delay closing or increase transaction costs. Monteverde shareholder alert on MCW Ademi LLP shareholder alert on MCW
- Negative Sentiment: The company canceled its earnings call and did not provide a 2026 outlook because of the transaction — that reduces near-term transparency and can raise short-term uncertainty for investors. MCW Q4 in line; call canceled
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 75.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 18,260.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.
About Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.
Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.