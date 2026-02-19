Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MCW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,693. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair lowered Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 75.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 18,260.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

