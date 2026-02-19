YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.43, but opened at $46.02. YETI shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 1,074,953 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 2,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in YETI by 141.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 4,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

