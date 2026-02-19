JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Stock

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPLN. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Openlane in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy (b-)” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Openlane from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Openlane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Openlane alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Openlane

Openlane Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OPLN stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,953. Openlane has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Openlane had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.380 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Openlane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Openlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Openlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Openlane during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Openlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Openlane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Openlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Openlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.