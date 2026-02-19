AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $494,725.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 114,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $118,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,649,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 306,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

