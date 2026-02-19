Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $335.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,377. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $388.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.00. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,421.51. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.