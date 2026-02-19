Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,458. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,366,000 after buying an additional 346,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,304,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a large buyback — Verisk’s board approved a $2.5 billion repurchase program (about 10.1% of shares outstanding), a substantial capital-return move that typically supports the share price and signals management thinks the stock is undervalued. RTT News: Buyback

Board authorizes a large buyback — Verisk’s board approved a $2.5 billion repurchase program (about 10.1% of shares outstanding), a substantial capital-return move that typically supports the share price and signals management thinks the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — The company announced an 11.1% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share, boosting yield and reflecting cash-flow confidence (ex-dividend date March 13).

Dividend raised — The company announced an 11.1% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share, boosting yield and reflecting cash-flow confidence (ex-dividend date March 13). Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue and (reported) EPS beat — Several outlets reported Q4 revenue of ~$779M (up ~5.8% YoY) and EPS above consensus, which helped lift shares pre-market on February 18. Reuters: Q4 profit beats

Quarterly revenue and (reported) EPS beat — Several outlets reported Q4 revenue of ~$779M (up ~5.8% YoY) and EPS above consensus, which helped lift shares pre-market on February 18. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage initiated — Bank of America initiated coverage (coverage start can increase attention and liquidity), but the note’s tone/rating will determine directional impact. American Banking News: Coverage Initiated

Analyst coverage initiated — Bank of America initiated coverage (coverage start can increase attention and liquidity), but the note’s tone/rating will determine directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Company release and slide deck available — Full Q4 and FY materials provide detail for modeling; investors should review the press release and slides for segment performance and margin drivers. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Company release and slide deck available — Full Q4 and FY materials provide detail for modeling; investors should review the press release and slides for segment performance and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance came in light of Street expectations — Verisk guided FY26 EPS to $7.45–$7.75 and revenue to about $3.2B, below consensus, which can cap upside and prompted some profit-taking. Zacks: Guidance below consensus

FY2026 guidance came in light of Street expectations — Verisk guided FY26 EPS to $7.45–$7.75 and revenue to about $3.2B, below consensus, which can cap upside and prompted some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS figures and mixed read on margins create uncertainty — a Q4 earnings call transcript reported a lower EPS figure (appearing to miss), which conflicts with other reports of an EPS beat; this discrepancy (likely GAAP vs. adjusted differences) has added short-term volatility risk. InsiderMonkey: Earnings call transcript

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

