Nikos Theodosopoulos Buys 6,165 Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 6,165 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,208.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,923 shares in the company, valued at $301,443.39. This trade represents a 48.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 1,219,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,647,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,671,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 353,092 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,382,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 209,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

