JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Price

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 284,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a current ratio of 166.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,032,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,551,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,930,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,957,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 65,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

