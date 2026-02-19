Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Shepard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,551,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,726,717.50. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:AESI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 477,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,780. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -132.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
