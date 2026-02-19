Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.1350, with a volume of 235842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore set a $7.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.30 to $6.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,934,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,446 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,128,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,959 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,524,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 4,007,189 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,706,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,813,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 1,424,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

