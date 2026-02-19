Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,005,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.97.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

