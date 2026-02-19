Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,331 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,734,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,879,000 after buying an additional 341,915 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,453,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,075,000 after buying an additional 154,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Key Host Hotels & Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.