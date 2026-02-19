JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $482.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $482,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $376.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.12. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

