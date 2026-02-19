Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,911 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.58–$1.60 and revenue of ~$779M (up ~5–6% YoY); margins and EPS growth were highlighted on the call, driving strong investor reaction. Verisk quarterly profit beats estimates on steady data analytics demand

Q4 results beat estimates — Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.58–$1.60 and revenue of ~$779M (up ~5–6% YoY); margins and EPS growth were highlighted on the call, driving strong investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Verisk raised its quarterly payout to $0.50 (an 11.1% increase), with an ex‑dividend/record schedule announced; this boosts yield and signals confidence in cash flow.

Dividend increase — Verisk raised its quarterly payout to $0.50 (an 11.1% increase), with an ex‑dividend/record schedule announced; this boosts yield and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership — Verisk announced a data‑sharing collaboration with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence, expanding product capability into climate/financial modeling areas. Verisk and S&P Global Energy Collaborate

Strategic partnership — Verisk announced a data‑sharing collaboration with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence, expanding product capability into climate/financial modeling areas. Neutral Sentiment: New analyst coverage — Bank of America initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $205 price target, providing a modestly constructive third‑party view but not a catalyst to materially change consensus. Finviz (BofA initiation)

New analyst coverage — Bank of America initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $205 price target, providing a modestly constructive third‑party view but not a catalyst to materially change consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials / call available — The company released its press release, slide deck and call transcript useful for modeling FY‑2026 assumptions. Verisk press release / slide deck

Earnings materials / call available — The company released its press release, slide deck and call transcript useful for modeling FY‑2026 assumptions. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance came in slightly below consensus — management set EPS at $7.45–7.75 (consensus ~7.71) and revenue guidance near $3.2B vs. the Street ~ $3.3B; that moderation helps explain some investor caution despite the quarter’s beat. Verisk’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates (Zacks)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

